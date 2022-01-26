Kate looks grrr-eat! Duchess of Cambridge is polished in a £355 Derek Lam leopard print dress for visit to the Shout mental health text service in London

The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant in a leopard print dress as she visited the Shout mental health text service in London today, Your Content has learned.

The Duchess of Cambridge is meeting volunteers at the Shout mental health text service in London.

Kate, 40, looks elegant in a £355 khaki green leopard print dress by US fashion designer Derek Lam.

The royal is meeting clinical supervisors, volunteers and fundraisers to thank them for their efforts.

She also spoke to Leo Street, 13, who raised £8,000 for Shout by sleeping outside on a hammock for a year,‘according to The Daily Advent.

