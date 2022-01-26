Mass release of illegal immigrants in Texas is captured on camera: Group of male, childless migrants were later put in taxis to airports and flown to cities across the US, report claims

A large number of single, adult illegal immigrants were released from federal custody in Texas on Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

A group of single, adult, male immigrants were released to the final destinations by ICE on Tuesday in Brownsville, Texas.

They were reported sent to a Texas airport where they flew to Houston, Miami, and Atlanta.

No women or children were seen among the group.

The Biden Administration has been criticized for their handling on the crisis.

A retired border patrol officer, who worked under Obama, said officers are being ‘demoralized’ and the administration is just putting on a ‘dog and pony show,‘according to The Daily Mail.

