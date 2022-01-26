Michael Rapaport films brazen thief sauntering out of Upper East Side Rite Aid with bags full of stolen goods while security guard does NOTHING: Actor slams NYC’s woke bail reform and says ‘we have to put more of these criminals in jail’

Michael Rapaport filmed the moment a bold thief sauntered out of a Rite Aid on the Upper East side of New York City with two shopping bags full of stolen goods, calling it ‘pathetic’ that brazen crime continues to spiral in the Big Apple because of soft-on-crime policies, Your Content has learned.

Michael Rapaport caught footage of a blatant shoplifting incident on Tuesday at a Rite Aid on the Upper East Side in New York City.

The actor and comedian said he was ‘disgusted’ by seeing a man fill two bags with stolen goods before nonchalantly strolling past security and leaving.

The Rite Aid in the video will be closing on February 15, with thefts a major reason, the pharmacy chain announced late December.

Rapaport said he thinks Eric Adams could right the ship and that he hopes the new mayor ‘lives up to our expectations,‘according to Texas News Today.

