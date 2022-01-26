Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
More

    Michael Rapaport films brazen thief sauntering out of Upper East Side Rite Aid with bags full of stolen goods while security guard does NOTHING: Actor slams NYC’s woke bail reform and says ‘we have to put more of these criminals in jail’
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Michael Rapaport filmed the moment a bold thief sauntered out of a Rite Aid on the Upper East side of New York City with two shopping bags full of stolen goods, calling it ‘pathetic’ that brazen crime continues to spiral in the Big Apple because of soft-on-crime policies, Your Content has learned.

    Michael Rapaport caught footage of a blatant shoplifting incident on Tuesday at a Rite Aid on the Upper East Side in New York City.

    - Advertisement -

    The actor and comedian said he was ‘disgusted’ by seeing a man fill two bags with stolen goods before nonchalantly strolling past security and leaving.

    The Rite Aid in the video will be closing on February 15, with thefts a major reason, the pharmacy chain announced late December.

    Rapaport said he thinks Eric Adams could right the ship and that he hopes the new mayor ‘lives up to our expectations,‘according to Texas News Today.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.