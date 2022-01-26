Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell offered rare praise for President Joe Biden on Tuesday, saying he was ‘encouraged’ by signals that his administration was preparing for action before any Russian incursion into Ukraine, Your Content has learned.

Mitch McConnell has frequently criticized Biden for weakness on Ukraine.

But the Republican leader Tuesday described his latest moves as ‘encouraging’

A day earlier the Pentagon said it was putting 8,500 troops on alert to deploy.

McConnell has demanded that the US moves before Russia invades.

‘The administration is moving in the right direction,’ he said.

Biden also said Putin could face sanctions if he moves on Ukraine.

Biden also said Putin could face sanctions if he moves on Ukraine.

He delivered the warning as he visited a gift shop in Washington.

