    Mother who went viral with heartbreaking image of her kissing her lifeless little girl born at 16 weeks shares joyful photos of her ‘rainbow baby’ boy born on what would have been his sister’s due date
    By Your Content Staff
    A mother who went viral with a heartbreaking picture kissing her tiny baby’s lifeless body has shared new images of her ‘rainbow baby’ born a year later to give hope to other parents, Your Content has learned.

    Justine Zampogna, 31, from Perth, terminated pregnancy with daughter in 2018.

    The 16 week-old foetus suffered from anencephaly, a major neural tube defect.

    Justine shared pain with world in poignant pictures where kissed lifeless Gigi.

    But a year after the tragedy, she gave birth to her rainbow baby Jagger, now two.

    Revealed Jagger was born on the same due date that had been estimated for Gigi,‘according to USMail24.

