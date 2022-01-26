‘My parents weren’t penniless, they were fiercely stubborn’: Walking Dead star Alicia Witt breaks her silence after her parents were found dead of hypothermia and reveals they refused help and hadn’t let her inside their home for ‘over a decade’

Walking Dead actress Alicia Witt has broken her silence after the shocking death of her parents who were found dead inside their run-down home in Massachusetts, revealing that they refused her help and hadn’t let her inside for ‘over a decade, Your Content has learned.

Alicia Witt, 46, broke her silence after her parents were found dead in December after having heating problems in their Massachusetts home.

They were found dead inside their home and are suspected to have died from hypothermia after one of them was found with a coat on.

The actress, 46, was unable to reach parents, Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75.

They had been in their dilapidated Worcester home for ‘several days’

Police said there had been reports that the couple was experiencing ‘furnace problems’ and were using a space heater to heat their home.

Firefighters who responded to the scene reportedly checked the air quality inside the residence and detected no noxious gases.

‘Every time I offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house,’ she wrote on social media.

Their daughter began her career as a child actor at the age of eight and appeared in Dune, Twin Peaks, Sopranos, Walking Dead and OITNB,‘according to The New York Post.

