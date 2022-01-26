Wednesday, January 26, 2022
    New Mexico woman, 18, is arrested for ‘using Snapchat to lure 20-year-old man to a park where he was kidnapped and held hostage before his brother was killed in botched ransom plot’
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    A New Mexico woman was arrested after she allegedly used Snapchat to lure a man to his kidnapping and schemed a ransom payment that led to the murder of his brother, Your Content has learned.

    Anna Bella Dukes, 18, charged with murder, kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery and tampering with evidence in connection to the killing of Elias Otero.

    The young woman reportedly used Snapchat to lure Elias’s brother, 20-year-old Nicholas Otero, to a park, where he was later kidnapped by three men.

    The suspects then drove to Elias Otero’s residence in Southwest Albuquerque and FaceTimed him asking for a $1,000 ransom.

    Elias Otero went outside his home with a gun to confront the suspects but was immediately killed by Dukes’ 17-year-old boyfriend, Adrian Avila,‘according to The New York Post.

