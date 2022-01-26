Orange is the New Black and Seinfeld star Kathryn Kates dies from cancer at 73 as tributes are paid to ‘incredibly brave and wise’ star

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathyn Kates has died aged 73 following a battle with cancer, Your Content has learned.

The actress’ representatives at Headline Talent Agency confirmed the ‘incredibly brave and wise’ star passed from cancer in Florida on Saturday.

The statement read: ‘Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning’

‘She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly missed,’ they concluded.

Kates was born in New York City to Louis Kates and actress Madlyn Kates, who had a memorable line in Mel Brooks’ 1968 classic The Producers.

Kates started guest starring on TV shows in the early 1990s, including two episodes of Seinfeld as ‘Counter Woman’

The actress also appeared in movies The Nurse and Asylum, while guest starring on Lizzie McGuire, Judging Amy, Rescue Me, Pan Am and Small Miracles.

She also played Mrs. Saperstein on Shades of Blue and Amy Kanter-Bloom, the mother of Jason Biggs’ Larry on Orange Is the New Black,‘according to ABC12.

