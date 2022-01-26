Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
    Peter Robbins, voice of Charlie Brown, is found dead from suicide aged 65: Troubled voice actor and former child star served five years in prison before turning life around
    By Your Content Staff
    Peter Robbins, the original voice of Charlie Brown whose mental health issues landed him in prison nearly a decade ago, killed himself last week at age 65, his family confirmed late on Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

    Peter Robbins, 65, died by suicide last week, his family revealed on Tuesday.

    Robbins played the infamous Charlie Brown throughout the 1960s.

    The star, who suffered from bipolar disorder, had spent five years in prison for making criminal threats against multiple people.

    He was sentenced to five years in 2015 and was released in 2019. He went to prison after sending threatening letters to a property manager where he lived.

    He also sent letters to the media offering $50,000 to have the San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore killed.

    After being released from prison, he turned his life around and advocated for those with bipolar to get ‘professional’ help.

    If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741,‘according to INDEPENDENT.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

