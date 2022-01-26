Wednesday, January 26, 2022
    Popular DIY and crafting YouTube star Melanie Ham dies from rare cancer at age 36 as husband says the mother-of-two ‘fought like a warrior queen’
    Popular YouTube star Melanie Ham has died from a rare cancer just days before her 16th wedding anniversary, her husband Robert has announced , Your Content has learned.

    YouTuber and mother Melanie Ham, 36, from Los Angeles, has died from cancer.

    Husband Robert announced the heartbreaking news on her Instagram page.

    He explained she had been ‘a warrior queen’ in fight against her disease.

    Said she had passed away just a few days before their 16th wedding anniversary.

    The couple shared two kids, a son and a daughter, both under the age of 14.

    She had amassed over 47,000 followers on Instagram with her crafting tutorials,‘according to NBC News.

    according to NBC News.

