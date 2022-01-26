Single mom, 59, who had to abandon dreams of traveling the world when she got pregnant at 18 moves into a VAN so she can explore the US while swiping on dating apps in every state to try and meet a man

An empty-nester and single mom has revealed how she ditched her family home to live full-time in a van so she could travel the country – while swiping on dating apps along the way, in the hopes of meeting a man, Your Content has learned.
Beverly Brown, 59, a spa owner from Pearland, Texas, always wanted to travel, but after becoming a single mom at age 18, she put that dream on pause.
But now that her daughter is all grown up and has left home, she decided it is finally time to see the world.
In 2019, she bought a van from a friend and after spending a year fixing it up, she set out on the road in November 2020.
She now lives in the van full-time and has explored all four corners of the country in it, and she spends her days hiking and going on adventures.
She is also searching for a man, and uses apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Hitch to connect with potential new romances but she has yet to find the perfect guy,‘according to The Daily Mail.
