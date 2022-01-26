Single mom, 59, who had to abandon dreams of traveling the world when she got pregnant at 18 moves into a VAN so she can explore the US while swiping on dating apps in every state to try and meet a man

An empty-nester and single mom has revealed how she ditched her family home to live full-time in a van so she could travel the country – while swiping on dating apps along the way, in the hopes of meeting a man, Your Content has learned.

Beverly Brown, 59, a spa owner from Pearland, Texas, always wanted to travel, but after becoming a single mom at age 18, she put that dream on pause.

- Advertisement -

But now that her daughter is all grown up and has left home, she decided it is finally time to see the world.

In 2019, she bought a van from a friend and after spending a year fixing it up, she set out on the road in November 2020.

She now lives in the van full-time and has explored all four corners of the country in it, and she spends her days hiking and going on adventures.

She is also searching for a man, and uses apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Hitch to connect with potential new romances but she has yet to find the perfect guy,‘according to The Daily Mail.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]