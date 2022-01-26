The world’s oldest male gorilla Ozzie dies aged 61: Zoo Atlanta is investigating if his death is COVID-19-related after the ape caught the virus late last year

The world’s oldest male gorilla, 61-year-old Ozzie, was found dead by his care team in his habitat at Zoo Atlanta on Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

Ozzie’s cause of death is not yet known and zoo officials are still awaiting the results of a necropsy.

The gorilla was one of 13 gorillas at Zoo Atlanta who tested positive for COVID-19 this past September.

His symptoms at the time were mild and he had since recovered from them, but it is unclear if the virus played a role in his death.

Ozzie was the only surviving member of the original group of western lowland gorillas who arrived at Zoo Atlanta in 1988,‘according to The Daily Advent.

