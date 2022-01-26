Wednesday, January 26, 2022
    Trump only had $93 million in the bank in his last year of presidency, filing by NY AG James shows (despite telling Forbes he had $793 million in 2015!)
    By Your Content Staff
    Former President Donald Trump had $93 million in the bank during the last year of his presidency a hefty sum that is dramatically lower than some of the amounts he has claimed to have amassed over the years, Your Content has learned.

    Trump’s cash holdings were listed as $114 million in 2016 when he was running for president.

    They were down to a listed $76 million in 2018, rising to $87 million in 2019 and reaching $93 million in 2020, his last year in office.

    NY AG Letitia James filed court papers last week seeking to compel testimony by Trump and family members.

    Her office has evidence that the ‘Trump Organization used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to obtain a host of economic benefits,’ she said.

    He told Forbes Magazine in 2015 he had $793 million in the bank.

    His campaign said he had $302 million in the bank as of 2014,‘according to Forbes.

