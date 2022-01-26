Wednesday, January 26, 2022
    US woman divides opinion after branding her British husband ‘really weird’ for keeping his pyjamas under his pillow (and admits she’s confused by phrases such as ‘ice lolly’ and ‘dog lead’ too!)
    By Your Content Staff
    An American woman has gone viral with a video questioning whether it’s normal for British people to keep their pyjamas under their pillow, Your Content has learned.

    Real estate agent Chloe Tucker Caine lives in New York with her British husband.

    She went viral with a video about where people keep their pyjamas.

    Chloe explained her husband had a ‘weird’ habit of putting them under his pillow.

    Dozens of users replied, saying it is the ‘normal’ place to keep them,‘according to The Daily Advent.

