Virginia woman, 45, who is ‘obsessed’ with Apple CEO Tim Cook is hit with restraining order after she drove her Porsche, while possibly armed, to Palo Alto to look for him

A Virginia woman has been placed under a restraining order and told to stay at least 200 yards from the house of Apple CEO Tim Cook, after she was found to have sent hundreds of emails to him, claiming he was the father of her twins, Your Content has learned.

Julia Lee Choi, has been stalking the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook since October 2020, according to court documents.

Choi, from Virginia, claimed he was the father to her twin children, tagged and threatened him on social media, and showed up at his house.

She sent emails to Cook approximately 200 times, with some of her emails including photos of what appear to be loaded handguns.

On Monday, Santa Clara County Superior Court obtained a restraining order against Choi on behalf of Cook and all Apple employees.

A court hearing has been scheduled for March 29,‘according to The Daily Advent.

