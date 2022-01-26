Wednesday, January 26, 2022
    ‘Your great-great-great-grandchildren will still be getting immunized against coronavirus’: Mayo Clinic Expert predicts COVID-19 will be around until NEXT CENTURY
    While many Americans are beginning to look towards a life after Covid, and some experts are making optimistic predictions about the future of the pandemic, the entire scientific community is not in agreement, Your Content has learned.

    Dr Gregory Poland, a top epidemiologist at the Mayo Clinic, warns that Covid will be around for the next century.

    He said that despite optimistic predictions from many, it is too early to predict Covid will become endemic.

    Other health leaders like Dr Anthony Fauci of NIAID and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the WHO also warn Omicron may not be the final strain.

    The relatively mild nature of Omicron combined with how rapidly it spreads has lead many to believe it could soon burn out and become endemic,‘according to The Daily Mail.

