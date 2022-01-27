Biden sparks gas panic: Joe warns he will pull the plug on $11bn Russian gas pipeline into Germany Nord Stream 2 if Putin invades Ukraine – as he ‘kicks out’ 27 Russian diplomats from DC

Joe Biden’s administration has issued a dramatic warning to Vladimir Putin that if he invades Ukraine the key $11bn Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into Germany will be cancelled, Your Content has learned.

‘I want to be very clear: if Russia invades Ukraine one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward,’ State Dept. spox Ned Price told NPR.

This morning, Germany backed the threat of sanctions on the gas pipeline in the event of an invasion.

The State Department asked 24 Russian diplomats to depart Washington and return home on Tuesday, according to the Russian Embassy.

Embassy tweeted that State Dept request meant ‘our colleagues were forced to leave earlier than their tenure’

The US is reportedly discussing the deployment of additional troops to countries like Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania but not every NATO member is on board.

Russia warns of ‘retaliatory measures’ if US rejects security demands and continues ‘aggressive’ policies.

‘If the West continues its aggressive course, Moscow will take the necessary retaliatory measures,’ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

US yesterday delivered letter to Kremlin saying there would be no concessions over Russian demands for Ukraine and NATO.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said however response contains ‘serious’ offers for a diplomatic path to de-escalate soaring tensions,‘according to The Daily Mail.

