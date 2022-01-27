Capitol rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge of demonstrating in the building and faces six months in prison

A Virginia man who wore a ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt at the U.S. Capitol during last year’s riot pleaded guilty on Wednesday to joining the mob of people who stormed the building, Your Content has learned.

Robert Keith Packer, 57, who wore a ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt as he stormed the Capitol, faces six months behind bars.

Packer pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building in a plea deal that has been extended to many Capitol rioters by the FBI.

A photograph of Packer inside the Capitol shows him near people holding a broken nameplate from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He had been in the Capitol building for 20 minutes, and left after he witnessed the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbit at the hands of a police officer.

He was captured by authorities after a resident of his hometown, Newport News in Virginia, recognized him as a regular customer at a store there.

He was caught on security footage wearing the offensive sweater into the store.

In January, the FBI found swastika artwork, a folder titled ‘Whites Only Material,’ pictures of Hitler and other Nazi imagery in his home.

More than 730 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. About 200 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors,‘according to BuzzFeed.

