Catholic father sues elementary school after his daughter, 12, tried to kill herself following ‘months of secret meetings about her gender identity with teachers who encouraged others to call her a boy and gave her a new name behind her parents’ backs’

A Florida father is suing the local school district after his 12-year-old daughter attempted suicide by ‘hanging herself in one of the bathrooms’ at her Clay County elementary school, Your Content has learned.

Florida father Wendell Perez is suing several members of his daughter’s school district after she attempted to kill herself twice while on campus.

The suit, filed Monday by the Child & Parental Rights Campaign, claims a school counselor held weekly meetings with the girl, 12, to discuss her gender identity.

It also claims school leaders encouraged other students and staff to refer to the young girl as a boy and even gave her a new name.

Perez claims the counselor cited his Catholic faith as the reason his daughter didn’t want him to know and said they were trying to protect her confidentiality.

The lawsuit aims to ‘protect the rights of parents’ in regard to information about their children’s emotional, physical and mental well-being,‘according to The World News.

