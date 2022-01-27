Thursday, January 27, 2022
    China backs Putin as top diplomat warns US that Russia’s security demands ‘must be taken seriously’ amid fears of war in Ukraine
    By Your Content Staff
    China has thrown its back behind Russia over Ukraine, warning the US that Putin’s security must be ‘taken seriously, Your Content has learned.

    China backed Putin in Ukraine crisis, saying demands must be ‘taken seriously’

    Foreign minister Wang Yi urged America to abandon its ‘Cold War mentality’

    He delivered the comments during a call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    Came after Blinken sent a letter to Moscow, rejecting most of Putin’s demands,‘according to Financial Times.

