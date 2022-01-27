Thursday, January 27, 2022
    ‘Don’t you dare leave this stage without doing it’: Biden was forced to publicly vow to appoint a black woman to SCOTUS by Rep. Jim Clyburn in return for his endorsement during 2020 South Carolina primary
    Joe Biden reportedly promised House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn during the 2020 campaign that he would nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court something that angers Republicans who claim a selection should not be based on race or gender, Your Content has learned.

    Biden performed poorly in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primaries and needed a boost in South Carolina in February 2020 to help clinch nomination.

    Clyburn, who previously chaired Congressional Black Caucus, offered endorsement, if Biden promised to fill next SCOTUS vacancy with black woman.

    Journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes detail in their book that Clyburn pow-wowed with Biden during a break in the Dem debate on February 25, 2020.

    The lawmaker was becoming increasingly frustrated that Biden had not promised on the debate stage to nominate a black female Supreme Court justice,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    according to The Daily Mail.

