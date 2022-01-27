Thursday, January 27, 2022
    Elon Musk offers college student $5,000 to delete Twitter bot tracking his private jet over ‘security concerns’ – but the IT major refuses and asks for internship instead
    Billionaire Elon Musk has offered an enterprising teenager $5,000 to remove a Twitter bot tracking the movements his private plane, but the teen is seeking an internship instead, Your Content has learned.

    Jack Sweeney, 19, created the bot and others tracking billionaires’ private jets.

    Sophisticated bot matches data from several public sources to identify planes.

    Musk offered the teen $5,000 to remove the account over security concerns.

    But the college freshman refused, sparking game of cat and mouse.

    Musk seemed to troll the teen by dispatching his jet while on Tesla earnings call.

    Now Sweeney offers to take the bot down in exchange for an internship,‘according to The New York Post.

