Thursday, January 27, 2022
Thursday, January 27, 2022
More

    Father of UPenn swimmer on transgender athlete Lia Thomas’ team says the women have ‘sobering realization’ they will never win against her and will ‘never have a shot at the Olympics’
    F

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The father of one of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas’ University of Pennsylvania teammates has spoken out in an interview where he said that his daughter and her teammates are coming to the realization that they won’t be able to beat her, Your Content has learned.

    This comes days after an anonymous member of the team also spoke out against Thomas, who has continued to dominate events in the Ivy League.

    - Advertisement -

    This past weekend during a meet with Harvard in Boston, Massachusetts , Thomas won the Women’s 100m and Women’s 200m Freestyle.

    The father, who has also chosen to remain anonymous to avoid ‘physical harm,’ said he believes there is no stopping Thomas from reaching the highest level.

    ‘She is most likely going to be representing you and I and all other Americans at the Olympics,’ he said.

    He believes that other families don’t speak out because there’s ‘nothing they can do about it’ but he wants to, on behalf of the swimmers and their aspirations,‘according to FOX News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.