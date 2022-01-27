Father of UPenn swimmer on transgender athlete Lia Thomas’ team says the women have ‘sobering realization’ they will never win against her and will ‘never have a shot at the Olympics’

The father of one of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas’ University of Pennsylvania teammates has spoken out in an interview where he said that his daughter and her teammates are coming to the realization that they won’t be able to beat her, Your Content has learned.

This comes days after an anonymous member of the team also spoke out against Thomas, who has continued to dominate events in the Ivy League.

This past weekend during a meet with Harvard in Boston, Massachusetts , Thomas won the Women’s 100m and Women’s 200m Freestyle.

The father, who has also chosen to remain anonymous to avoid ‘physical harm,’ said he believes there is no stopping Thomas from reaching the highest level.

‘She is most likely going to be representing you and I and all other Americans at the Olympics,’ he said.

He believes that other families don’t speak out because there’s ‘nothing they can do about it’ but he wants to, on behalf of the swimmers and their aspirations,‘according to FOX News.

