Thursday, January 27, 2022
Thursday, January 27, 2022
More

    Gov. Kathy Hochul warns embattled Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg she’s prepared to use her powers to force him to reverse his soft-on-crime policies as subway attacks and violent crime soars in NYC
    G

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    New York Kathy Hochul says that she’s given a warning to progressive Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg saying she’ll use her powers to stop his soft-on-crime policies, Your Content has learned.

    Hochul who is running for a full term after replacing sex pest ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2021 – has said she’ll be meeting Bragg for the first time Friday.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘I know full well the powers that the governor has I’ll be having a conversation very shortly to convey,’ she said.

    Hochul has stopped short of demanding Bragg’s removal from office, but added that she will ‘be monitoring the situation very closely’

    The pair is set to meet at Governor Hochul’s Manhattan offices, which are located in Midtown,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.