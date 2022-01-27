Gov. Kathy Hochul warns embattled Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg she’s prepared to use her powers to force him to reverse his soft-on-crime policies as subway attacks and violent crime soars in NYC

New York Kathy Hochul says that she’s given a warning to progressive Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg saying she’ll use her powers to stop his soft-on-crime policies, Your Content has learned.

Hochul who is running for a full term after replacing sex pest ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2021 – has said she’ll be meeting Bragg for the first time Friday.

‘I know full well the powers that the governor has I’ll be having a conversation very shortly to convey,’ she said.

Hochul has stopped short of demanding Bragg’s removal from office, but added that she will ‘be monitoring the situation very closely’

The pair is set to meet at Governor Hochul’s Manhattan offices, which are located in Midtown,‘according to The Daily Mail.

