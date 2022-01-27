‘I’m locked in an Aldi!’ Oklahoma man gets stuck inside supermarket after lone cashier LEFT without checking for customers

An Oklahoma man found himself stuck inside an Aldi supermarket after the lone working employee locked up and left for the night without checking for remaining customers, Your Content has learned.

The man, who goes by Khaos Blackmetal on TikTok, found himself locked inside the Aldi with another customer in April of 2020 and recently shared video.

The lone employee locked up and left more than 15 minutes before closing time and didn’t check to see if any customers remained.

He said that he was stuck inside with another customer and waved through the window to get her attention as she drove off.

They waited 30 minutes for police to arrive and drank a bottle of wine,‘according to The Daily Advent.

