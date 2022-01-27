Thursday, January 27, 2022
    'It was a complete random act of violence' Former Miss America contestant breaks her silence after her husband was gunned down in front of their two-year-old son who tried to reassure his dying father by telling him 'you'll be okay, dad'
    By Your Content Staff
    A former Miss Mississippi has told how her husband was shot dead in front of her and their two-year-old son in an unprovoked attack, while he was preaching in a rough part of Montgomery, Your Content has learned.

    Former Miss Mississippi Christine Kozlowski Hand said on Wednesday that her husband was murdered in front of their son in a random attack.

    Her husband Thomas Hand, 37, died on Saturday after being shot in Montgomery, Alabama, while on missionary work.

    Kozlowski and their two-year-old son were with him when a mumbling man walked up and shot him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Jerimiah Walker, 17, has been arrested and charged with Hand’s murder but his motive remains unclear.

    The Hand family moved to Alabama last year to escape growing violence in their New Orleans suburb,‘according to The Daily Mail.

