A Jeopardy! contestant’s 40-game winning streak as champion has finally finished after she pocketed more than $1.3 million in prize money, Your Content has learned.

Amy Schneider had pocketed more than $1.3 million in prize money as reigning Jeopardy champion.

- Advertisement -

But she came unstuck when asked only nation’s name in English ending in an ‘h’

Rhone Talsma, a Chicago librarian, gave the correct response of Bangladesh.

Her 40-game run put her second behind only Ken Jennings’ streak of 74 games.

The trans competitor is one of only four people to achieve more than $1million in winnings in the game show’s history,‘according to NewsBreak.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]