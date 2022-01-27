Thursday, January 27, 2022
    Jeopardy champ Amy Schneider’s 40-game winning streak finally ends: She pockets $1.3m in prize money but was stumped by answer: ‘The only country whose name in English ends in h’
    A Jeopardy! contestant’s 40-game winning streak as champion has finally finished after she pocketed more than $1.3 million in prize money, Your Content has learned.

    Amy Schneider had pocketed more than $1.3 million in prize money as reigning Jeopardy champion.

    But she came unstuck when asked only nation’s name in English ending in an ‘h’

    Rhone Talsma, a Chicago librarian, gave the correct response of Bangladesh.

    Her 40-game run put her second behind only Ken Jennings’ streak of 74 games.

    The trans competitor is one of only four people to achieve more than $1million in winnings in the game show’s history,‘according to NewsBreak.

