Kamala tweets tribute to six million Jews killed by Nazis as she steps off plane to meet new anti-Semitism stained leader of Honduras on Holocaust Memorial Day: VP needs her help to stem border crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris landed in Honduras Thursday morning on Holocaust Memorial Day to meet the new president of Honduras whose inner circle have made anti-Semitic remarks, Your Content has learned.

Vice President Kamala Harris is attending the inauguration Thursday of new socialist Honduran President Xiomara Castro.

Castro’s inner circle has made problematic statements about Jewish people and Israel.

Castro’s husband Manuel Zelaya, an ex-president, claimed ‘Israeli mercenaries’ were torturing him with high-frequency radiation.

Castro’s running mate, Salvador Nasralla, said Jews control the global money supply.

Nasralla also said in 2020 that Hondorus’ outgoing president Juan Orlando Hernández’s ‘boss is the government of Israel’

During Nasralla’s 2017 run for the presidency, which he lost, his wife Iroshka Elvir had to apologize to Jewish organizations for praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

‘The newspaper published that I admire Hitler, but it is not true, I never told them that I admired Hitler,’ she told Jewish groups.

Harris is making the trip as part of her role as point person to the northern triangle countries as she tries to address the root causes of migration,‘according to The Daily Mail.

