Thursday, January 27, 2022
Thursday, January 27, 2022
More

    Kamala tweets tribute to six million Jews killed by Nazis as she steps off plane to meet new anti-Semitism stained leader of Honduras on Holocaust Memorial Day: VP needs her help to stem border crisis
    K

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Vice President Kamala Harris landed in Honduras Thursday morning on Holocaust Memorial Day to meet the new president of Honduras whose inner circle have made anti-Semitic remarks, Your Content has learned.

    Vice President Kamala Harris is attending the inauguration Thursday of new socialist Honduran President Xiomara Castro.

    - Advertisement -

    Castro’s inner circle has made problematic statements about Jewish people and Israel.

    Castro’s husband Manuel Zelaya, an ex-president, claimed ‘Israeli mercenaries’ were torturing him with high-frequency radiation.

    Castro’s running mate, Salvador Nasralla, said Jews control the global money supply.

    Nasralla also said in 2020 that Hondorus’ outgoing president Juan Orlando Hernández’s ‘boss is the government of Israel’

    - Advertisement -

    During Nasralla’s 2017 run for the presidency, which he lost, his wife Iroshka Elvir had to apologize to Jewish organizations for praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

    ‘The newspaper published that I admire Hitler, but it is not true, I never told them that I admired Hitler,’ she told Jewish groups.

    Harris is making the trip as part of her role as point person to the northern triangle countries as she tries to address the root causes of migration,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.