Thursday, January 27, 2022
    Key US diplomat negotiating Iran nuclear deal resigned because he thinks it is DEAD: The architect of US sanctions on Tehran walked away because he thinks returning to Obama-era deal would be fatal
    Richard Nephew stepped down as deputy special envoy for Iran and left the U.S. team negotiating Iran’s return to the 2015 nuclear deal because he believed the there was no future for the agreement, according to a new report, Your Content has learned.

    Richard Nephew left the job of deputy special envoy for Iran, it emerged recently.

    He was a key figure in negotiations to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

    Officials declined to comment on the reason why he stepped down.

    But now a source has told a diplomacy newsletter that he believed that instead of reinstating the 2015 deal, Washington should pursue a new agreement.

    Critics have warned that the 2015 deal did not tackle Iran’s development of ballistic missiles and that sunset clauses gave Tehran too much power,‘according to NBC News.

