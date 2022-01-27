Thursday, January 27, 2022
Thursday, January 27, 2022
More

    ‘Lauren didn’t use drugs…find out where the fentanyl came from’ Lawyer for family of woman, 23, who died on Bumble date slams medical examiner who concluded death was an accident as cops REOPEN investigation
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    An attorney representing the family of a 23-year-old Connecticut college student who died last month while on a Bumble date hit out at the state medical examiner for ruling her death an accident caused by a fentanyl overdose, before it has been determined who gave her the drugs, Your Content has learned.

    Connecticut Medical Examiner determined Lauren Smith-Fields died as a result of acute intoxication by fentanyl, promethazine, hydroxyzine, and alcohol.

    - Advertisement -

    The 23-year-old woman’s death in December was ruled accidental.

    Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid prescribed to treat severe pain, while promethazine and hydroxyzine are allergy medications.

    Bridgeport PD’s Narcotics and Vice Division, with assistance from DEA, on Tuesday launched a criminal investigation into Smith-Fields’ death.

    Family’s attorney pushed back against accidental death ruling, saying it ‘looks more like a manslaughter, if not a murder’

    - Advertisement -

    Mayor of Bridgeport, Connecticut, launched internal investigation into police department’s handling of the case and its interactions with family.

    Smith-Fields’ family accused local police of being racially insensitive and signaled their intention to sue prior to release of cause of death.

    Smith-Fields’ Bumble date, Matthew LaFountain, 37, has not been charged with any crime in connection with her death.

    Smith-Fields was found dead on her blood stained sheets by LaFountain, who is a Design Engineer with Times Microwave Systems,‘according to News Feeds.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.