An attorney representing the family of a 23-year-old Connecticut college student who died last month while on a Bumble date hit out at the state medical examiner for ruling her death an accident caused by a fentanyl overdose, before it has been determined who gave her the drugs, Your Content has learned.

Connecticut Medical Examiner determined Lauren Smith-Fields died as a result of acute intoxication by fentanyl, promethazine, hydroxyzine, and alcohol.

The 23-year-old woman’s death in December was ruled accidental.

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid prescribed to treat severe pain, while promethazine and hydroxyzine are allergy medications.

Bridgeport PD’s Narcotics and Vice Division, with assistance from DEA, on Tuesday launched a criminal investigation into Smith-Fields’ death.

Family’s attorney pushed back against accidental death ruling, saying it ‘looks more like a manslaughter, if not a murder’

Mayor of Bridgeport, Connecticut, launched internal investigation into police department’s handling of the case and its interactions with family.

Smith-Fields’ family accused local police of being racially insensitive and signaled their intention to sue prior to release of cause of death.

Smith-Fields’ Bumble date, Matthew LaFountain, 37, has not been charged with any crime in connection with her death.

Smith-Fields was found dead on her blood stained sheets by LaFountain, who is a Design Engineer with Times Microwave Systems,‘according to News Feeds.

