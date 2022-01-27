Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D actor Vachik Mangassarian shared anti-vaxx conspiracy theories before dying of Covid complications aged 78

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D actor Vachik Mangassarian shared a series of anti-vaxx conspiracy theory memes on his Facebook before he died of Covid-19 complications aged 78, Your Content has learned.

Hollywood actor Vachik Mangassarian, 78, has died of COVID-19 complications.

- Advertisement -

The star posted a series of anti-vax posts on his Facebook late last year.

Although he didn’t write his opinions on the post, he shared political posts calling the vaccine ‘anti-choice’ and ‘Let’s go Brandon’ cartoons.

He was known for starring as Qasim Zaghlul in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Born in Iran and of Armenian descent, he emigrated to the US when he was 23.

- Advertisement -

Mangassarian also landed roles in Curb Your Enthusiasm and NCIS: Los Angeles,‘according to California News Times.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]