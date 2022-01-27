Michael Madsen’s son Sgt Hudson Madsen, 26, took his own life at his Hawaii Army barracks and has been posthumously awarded the Army Commendation Medal

The son of Reservoir Dogs actor Michael Madsen took his life at the Hawaii Army barracks where he lived with his wife Carlie, the Army confirmed on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

Hudson Madsen’s death was confirmed on Monday by the Honolulu medical examiner.

- Advertisement -

The 26-year-old Afghanistan veteran was Quentin Tarantino’s godson, based at Schofield Barracks in Oahu, and in March had been promoted by the Army.

On Wednesday the Army confirmed that Madsen took his own life at his home on the barracks.

Madsen was an Infantryman serving as a team leader with 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.

Madsen joined the Army in April 2016 and had one deployment to Afghanistan from August 2018 to January 2019 while stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado.

- Advertisement -

He is survived by his wife, Carlie, who he had married in 2018, and the couple had been living in Hawaii since August 2019.

A week ago Carlie revealed that she had had a tumor removed from one of her breasts, and paid tribute to Madsen for helping her through the surgery.

In March she had shared that they were unable to have children naturally, and so were embarking on a course of IVF Carlie saying she wanted to end the stigma,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]