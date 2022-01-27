Nor’easter bearing down on New York City could become a bomb cyclone and will dump up to 12 inches of snow on the Big Apple on Saturday: Tri-State area and Massachusetts will also bear the brunt of the storm

A powerful nor’easter that could to turn into a bomb cyclone threatens to bury New York City with up to a foot of snow and has Boston squarely in its ‘bull’s eye’ this weekend, Your Content has learned.

A major winter storm is set to slam the Northeast on Saturday, bringing intense snowfall, powerful winds and coastal flooding to the east coast.

The storm, which will develop off the coast of the Carolinas late this week, could potentially strengthen as it moves along the East Coast into a bomb cyclone.

NYC could get anywhere between 8 and 12 inches of snow, and parts of eastern Long Island may see up to 18 inches before the storm leaves the region.

The heaviest snowfall is expected farther up north in Boston and New England, which will be ‘clobbered’ with between 12 and 18 inches of snow,‘according to NBC News.

