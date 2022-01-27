Thursday, January 27, 2022
Thursday, January 27, 2022
More

    Pregnant Miss America contestant’s husband, 37, is shot dead in front of Alabama home while he was ‘spreading the word of the Gospel,’ longtime friend says: Boy, 17, is arrested for murder
    P

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The slain husband of a former Miss America contestant was gunned down in an Alabama neighborhood while educating impoverished strangers about the powers of God, Your Content has learned.

    Thomas Hand Jr., 37, was fatally shot outside a Montgomery, Alabama home on Saturday afternoon.

    - Advertisement -

    He was married to former Miss Mississippi Christine Kozlowski Hand, and the couple shared a two-year-old son.

    She is pregnant with their second child, who is due in August.

    A 17-year-old was arrested for the shooting and faces a capital murder charge, although the motive remains unclear.

    It was the second married for Christine Hand, who became engaged at a One Direction concert in 2014 with the help of band front man Harry Styles,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.