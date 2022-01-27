The slain husband of a former Miss America contestant was gunned down in an Alabama neighborhood while educating impoverished strangers about the powers of God, Your Content has learned.

Thomas Hand Jr., 37, was fatally shot outside a Montgomery, Alabama home on Saturday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

He was married to former Miss Mississippi Christine Kozlowski Hand, and the couple shared a two-year-old son.

She is pregnant with their second child, who is due in August.

A 17-year-old was arrested for the shooting and faces a capital murder charge, although the motive remains unclear.

It was the second married for Christine Hand, who became engaged at a One Direction concert in 2014 with the help of band front man Harry Styles,‘according to The Daily Mail.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]