Thursday, January 27, 2022
    Remarkable images show how just one dose of experimental cancer treatment shrunk huge tumours in mice
    Tumours could be almost completely eradicated by refining an existing cancer treatment, a study on mice suggests, Your Content has learned.

    Researchers at Northwestern University used enhanced form of immunotherapy.

    New technique yielded remarkable effects after just one dose in rodent study.

    They isolated most potent cancer-targeting cells and reinjecting them into mice,‘according to What’s New.

