Thursday, January 27, 2022
    Remembering their Brothers in Blue: Fellow NYPD cops break down as they pay tribute to slain officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora at packed Harlem vigil
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    New York City’s cops have paid emotional tribute to their Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora as hundreds gathered to publicly mourn the passing of their Brothers in Blue on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

    Hundreds of emotional mourners turn out for fallen NYPD cops Jason Rivera and Wilbet Mora at Harlem vigil.

    Fellow NYPD officers were overcome with grief at the 32nd precinct makeshift memorial on Wednesday.

    Jason Rivera, 22, and Wilbert Mora, 27, were gunned down by career criminal Lashawn McNeil, 47, on Friday.

    Friends and colleagues described the cops as being both ‘caring and dedicated’ in comments at the vigil.

    President Joe Biden to visit New York City next week to discuss new gun crime measures with Mayor Adams,‘according to The New York Post.

