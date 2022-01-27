Thursday, January 27, 2022
Thursday, January 27, 2022
    Shameless Sarah Palin dined out TWO nights in a row after testing positive for COVID and delaying defamation trial against New York Times
    By Your Content Staff
    Sarah Palin ate out at two different restaurants, two nights in a row this week after testing positive for COVID-19 and delaying her defamation trial against the New York Times, Your Content has learned.

    Sarah Palin was seen dining out in Manhattan on Tuesday and Wednesday despite testing positive for COVID on Monday.

    The 57-year-old was seen at an Upper East Side restaurant, Campagnola, on Tuesday eating outside on the heated patio with a group of friends.

    The next day, she visited Elio’s where she sat outside again and had dinner with a party of five.

    Palin was filmed leaving Elio’s, shouting ‘Ciao! Buonanotte!’ to the staff as she made her way to a car.

    She had visited Elio’s on Saturday and dined inside despite not having proof of vaccination.

    Elio’s manager Luca Guaitolini said staff ‘made a mistake’ in not asking her for proof of vaccination.

    Mr. Guaitolini said she likely ‘strolled over to a table’ before staff could ask her.

    The fine for restaurants for not enforcing the vaccine mandate is $1,000.

    City Hall says it will not fine Elio’s, because it does not fine restaurants retrospectively for breaches of the rule.

    There are no personal fines or punishments for individuals who flout CDC guidelines.

    Palin, who said previously ‘over my dead body will I get the shot’, is in New York City for her defamation trial against The New York Times,‘according to CNN.

    according to CNN.

