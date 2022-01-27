Social justice crusader who was paid $93k-a-year to spearhead CRT in Seattle schools and teach kids that math is racist denies claims from her own father that she lied about overcoming adversity and played up her quarter Hispanic heritage

A man claims his daughter, a Hispanic woman pushing CRT and who introduced ‘math ethnic studies’ into Seattle Public Schools, has fabricated a life of hardship to help push her agenda, likening her to notorious race faker Rachel Dolezal, Your Content has learned.

Tracy Castro-Gill, 47, was accused of lying about her deep roots with Latino culture and overcoming adversity to lead Ethnic Studies at Seattle schools.

Her father, Rick Castro, who is is half Hispanic, said his daughter lied about being homeless as a child and compared her to race faker Rachel Dolezal.

Castro-Gill has denied the allegations and called her father an ‘ultra conservative conspiracy theorist’ who has been out of her life for years.

She also condemned the Daily Wire, a conservative outlet founded by Ben Shapiro, for publishing her father’s comments.

Castro-Gill quickly became a controversial figure when she lead the Seattle Public School District’s Ethic Studies program from 2019-2020.

She accused colleagues of being racist and introduced an Ethic Math Studies program that claimed math could be used as a tool for racism.

She was removed from the district in 2020 for the program’s failure and repeated incidents in the school, and her position was dissolved,‘according to The Daily Mail.

