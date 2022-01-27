Thursday, January 27, 2022
    ‘Sold by Amazon’ program is shut down after Washington State Attorney General ruled it was anticompetitive and violated antitrust laws after he found evidence of unlawful price fixing
    By Your Content Staff
    Amazon is shutting down its ‘Sold by Amazon’ program following an investigation by the Washington State Attorney General that ruled it was anticompetitive and in violation of anti-trust laws after it took a cut of sales from small-scale sellers, Your Content has learned.

    Amazon is shutting down its ‘Sold by Amazon’ program after an investigation revealed that the company was taking a cut of sales from small-scale sellers.

    The investigation was conducted by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, 56, who ruled it was anticompetitive and in violation of anti-trust laws.

    Ferguson filed a lawsuit with the King County Superior Court on Wednesday.

    The suit alleges the ‘Sold by Amazon’ program was used to set a minimum price for certain third-party products being sold on the platform.

    As a result of the investigation, the program will be shut down and Ferguson will receive $2.25 million which will go towards antitrust enforcement,‘according to ABC News.

