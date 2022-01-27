Thursday, January 27, 2022
Thursday, January 27, 2022
    Stephen Breyer, 83, is to retire from SCOTUS after 27 years: Biden is now expected to nominate a black, female justice
    Justice Stephen Breyer will step down from the Supreme Court at the end of the current term, according to multiple reports on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

    Justice Stephen Breyer will step down from the Supreme Court at the end of the current term.

    At 83, Breyer is the court’s oldest member.

    Breyer had been under pressure from liberal activists to retire.

    Biden promised during campaign to nominate a black woman to the high court.

    Among likely contenders are federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and Leondra Kruger, a justice on California’s Supreme Court.

    Another contender is Judge J. Michelle Childs, of the Federal District Court in S.C., who is being pushed as a non-Ivy candidate who has diverse experience.

    Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Biden’s pick would be confirmed with ‘all deliberate speed,‘according to NBC News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

