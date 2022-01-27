Thursday, January 27, 2022
Thursday, January 27, 2022
More

    Suspect wanted for ‘shoving 62-year-old man onto subway tracks’ in Manhattan: Latest NYC transit attack prompts officials to call for barriers to be installed at stations
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect accused of shoving a 62-year-old man onto the subway tracks on Sunday, just weeks after a woman was killed in a similar assault, prompting New York City officials to call for platform barriers at subway stations, Your Content has learned.

    Police on Wednesday released footage and photos of the suspect accused of shoving a 62-year-old man onto the subway tracks on Sunday.

    - Advertisement -

    The victim survived and pulled himself from the tracks, sustaining only minor injuries.

    The shove came just weeks after Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, was killed when a man shoved her into an oncoming train.

    Manhattan’s elected officials want the MTA to ‘move as quickly as possible’ and bring in platform barriers at subway stations in Manhattan.

    MTA has been resistant to bring in the barriers saying that it would be complicated to implement at many stations,‘according to NBA News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.