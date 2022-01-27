Suspect wanted for ‘shoving 62-year-old man onto subway tracks’ in Manhattan: Latest NYC transit attack prompts officials to call for barriers to be installed at stations

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect accused of shoving a 62-year-old man onto the subway tracks on Sunday, just weeks after a woman was killed in a similar assault, prompting New York City officials to call for platform barriers at subway stations, Your Content has learned.

Police on Wednesday released footage and photos of the suspect accused of shoving a 62-year-old man onto the subway tracks on Sunday.

The victim survived and pulled himself from the tracks, sustaining only minor injuries.

The shove came just weeks after Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, was killed when a man shoved her into an oncoming train.

Manhattan’s elected officials want the MTA to ‘move as quickly as possible’ and bring in platform barriers at subway stations in Manhattan.

MTA has been resistant to bring in the barriers saying that it would be complicated to implement at many stations,‘according to NBA News.

