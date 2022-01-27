Thursday, January 27, 2022
    ‘The President must not outsource this important decision to the radical left’: McConnell warns Biden not to pick a super liberal for SCOTUS moments after he confirmed he would replace Justice Breyer with the court’s first black woman
    President Joe Biden delivered remarks Thursday on the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and confirmed he would select a black woman to be Breyer’s replacement, Your Content has learned.

    President Joe Biden hosted retiring Justice Stephen Breyer and his wife to the White House Thursday, making the justice’s retirement official.

    During a short speech in the Roosevelt Room, Biden recommitted to naming a black woman to the bench.

    He said he would make his decision before the end of February.

    Biden spoke of the decades-long relationship he’s had with Breyer, who was a Senate lawyer before joining the federal bench.

    Shortly after Biden’s speech, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned that Biden ‘must not outsource this important decision to the radical left,‘according to The New York Times.

