Top doctors refuse to give their own kids a third shot as studies find chances vaccinated boys between 12 and 17 being hospitalized are 0.3 out of 100,000 – but the likelihood of rare heart inflammation is 10 out of 100,000

Two of the nation’s top doctors said they refuse to give their own kids a third COVID shot as vaccinated teenage boys have a low risk of hospitalization, but the likelihood of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, caused by the jab is 10 out of 100,000, Your Content has learned.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist, and Dr. Paul Offit, of the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee, stood against booster jabs for teen boys.

The CDC had recommended COVID boosters for everyone 12 and up despite vaccinated teen boys only having a 0.3 out of 100,000 chance of hospitalization.

Teen boys, however, had a 10 out of 100,000 chance of getting myocarditis, a rare heart inflammation, due to the boosters.

The two doctors told journlist David Zweig in a piece published by Bari Weiss’s Substack, Common Sense, that they would not give their sons booster shots.

From May 12 to December 19, 2021, the CDC reported 265 cases of myocarditis among children ages 12 to 15, where all but 10 were discharged from the hospital.

The remaining 10 were listed in improved condition or resolved symptoms.

Within that same timeframe, the CDC recorded 13 cases of myocarditis among people ages 16 to 24, with only four hospitalizations were all four recovered.

Despite the rarity of myocarditis, health experts claimed the CDC was too premature in making its recommendation and did so without safety data,‘according to The Daily Mail.

