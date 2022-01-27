Two children, ages one and four, are left orphaned when their state trooper father shoots their pre-K teacher mother in the head and turns the gun on himself after she told family she was leaving him for good

The off-duty Illinois State Police trooper and his wife who were found shot dead inside a parked car on Chicago’s South Side Monday have been confirmed as a murder-suicide, Your Content has learned.

The family of Amanda Alvarez-Calo, 31, said that she was on the verge of leaving her husband, 30-year-old Antonio Alvarez, at the time of her death.

Chicago police said that at around 1.40pm on Monday, a witness came across a car in the 11000 block of South Avenue E and discovered the bodies inside.

The couple were pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds to the head, state police said. The car they were in was non-department issued.

Alvarez-Calo’s death has since been ruled a homicide, while Alvarez’s gunshot wound has been deemed to be self-inflicted,‘according to The Daily Mail.

