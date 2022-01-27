US father of two, 31, who was refused a heart transplant because he is unvaccinated has undergone surgery to fit a mechanical pump which his family hopes will keep him alive for another five years

A 31-year-old father of two has undergone open heart surgery to fit a pump that will only keep him alive another five years after he was refused a transplant because he would not get vaccinated against COVID-19, Your Content has learned.

DJ Ferguson, a 31-year-old father of two, has been in hospital since late November with a hereditary heart condition.

- Advertisement -

The condition means that causes his lungs and heart fill with blood and fluid, and he is in need of a heart transplant.

His doctors at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston have said that he is ineligible for the transplant because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Doctors routinely reject patients for the coveted life-saving transplants if they have conditions such as addictions that will prevent their recovery.

On Wednesday night Ferguson’s mother, father and girlfriend told Tucker Carlson that they were ‘devastated’ that he has been rejected.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday he had open heart surgery to insert a mechanical heart pump, which will prolong his life by five years but is not a long-term substitute,‘according to The New York Post.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]