Thursday, January 27, 2022
Thursday, January 27, 2022
More

    US father of two, 31, who was refused a heart transplant because he is unvaccinated has undergone surgery to fit a mechanical pump which his family hopes will keep him alive for another five years
    U

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A 31-year-old father of two has undergone open heart surgery to fit a pump that will only keep him alive another five years after he was refused a transplant because he would not get vaccinated against COVID-19, Your Content has learned.

    DJ Ferguson, a 31-year-old father of two, has been in hospital since late November with a hereditary heart condition.

    - Advertisement -

    The condition means that causes his lungs and heart fill with blood and fluid, and he is in need of a heart transplant.

    His doctors at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston have said that he is ineligible for the transplant because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

    Doctors routinely reject patients for the coveted life-saving transplants if they have conditions such as addictions that will prevent their recovery.

    On Wednesday night Ferguson’s mother, father and girlfriend told Tucker Carlson that they were ‘devastated’ that he has been rejected.

    - Advertisement -

    On Tuesday he had open heart surgery to insert a mechanical heart pump, which will prolong his life by five years but is not a long-term substitute,‘according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.