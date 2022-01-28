16-year-old rapper and gang member charged with shooting an NYPD cop – and already on probation for gun possession – WALKS FREE on bond with record deal money following just nine days in juvenile detention

A 16-year-old aspiring rapper and alleged gang member charged with shooting a New York City cop in the Bronx is walking free on bond Thursday, infuriating the union representing NYPD officers, Your Content has learned.

Camrin Williams – aka C Blu – was locked up in Brooklyn on gun and assault charges for shooting Officer Kaseem Pennant, 27, just a week earlier.

- Advertisement -

Williams was arrested after officers responded to reports of unrest on January 18.

He refused when officers asked him to take his hands out of his pockets and a scrap ensued.

During the battle, a gun Williams – identified as a member of a subset of the Crips – was holding fired and a single bullet struck and wounded Pennant.

The shot also wounded the teenager.

- Advertisement -

Williams, who is already on probation for a 2020 gun possession arrest, posted $250,000 bond to get out of the juvenile facility on Thursday,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]