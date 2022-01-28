Alabama executes disabled man, 44, who killed taxi driver in 1996: Dies by lethal injection after SCOTUS rejects claim killer with ‘language skills of a 4-year-old’ did not understand paperwork allowing him to die by less ‘tortuous’ nitrogen hypoxia

An Alabama man was executed Thursday for brutally murdering a taxi driver who gave him a ride more than 25 years ago, Your Content has learned.

Death Row inmate Matthew Reeves was executed at Holman Prison, Alabama.

He was convicted of capital murder of taxi driver Willie Johnson in Selma in 1996.

Defence lawyers claimed Reeves had an ‘intellectual disability’, meaning he did not understand forms he was asked to fill out regarding his execution options.

Supreme Court ruled he had proper counsel and allowed execution to proceed,‘according to The New York Post.

