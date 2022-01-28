‘Boy in the skirt’, 15, convicted of two sexual assaults at high schools in Loudon County will NOT have to register as a sex offender

A 15-year-old teenager known as ‘the boy in the skirt’ will not have to register as a sex offender after he was convicted of two sexual assaults at separate high schools in Loudoun County, Virginia, Your Content has learned.

A 15-year-old boy from Loudoun County, Virginia will not have to register as a sex offender after he was previously convicted for two sexual assault incidents.

‘The boy in the skirt’ had previously plead ‘no contest’ after being found guilty on two counts of sodomy after he assaulted two girls at different schools.

The first incident took place at Stone Bridge High School in May and another in October at Broad Run High School after he was transferred there.

The boy was placed on probation after he was found guilty and was set to remain in custody until he was 18 along with registering as a sex offender.

However, the boy’s attorney argued that the prosecution never filed a motion to request that he be placed on the registry.

The defense also argued that the boy had been affected by the media coverage of the case and was considered to be too young to be placed on the list.

The judge ultimately agreed with the defense and the registration requirement was dropped.

The Stone Bridge victim’s father Scott Smith was angered over the decision and said that he and his family are ‘heartbroken,‘according to The Daily Mail.

