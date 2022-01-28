Convicted murderer who spent 23 years in prison can sue Amazon and Whole Foods for turning him down for a delivery job: Lied about a criminal record on his job application

A convicted murderer has been told by a federal judge that he can sue Amazon and its Whole Foods unit for refusing to hire him because he claimed to be rehabilitated after nearly 23 years in prison despite lying about his criminal record on his job application, Your Content has learned.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said convicted murderer Henry Franklin could pursue a class action lawsuit against Amazon and its Whole Foods unit.

Amazon had rejected Franklin, who was convicted of second-degree murder in June 1995, for lying about his criminal record on a 2019 job application.

Franklin’s lawyers argued he was rejected based on his criminal history, which is against New York City law.

Caproni said Franklin, who was paroled in 2018, sufficiently argued that he was no longer a threat to the public and was rehabilitated,‘according to The HILL.

