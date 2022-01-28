Doubts emerge over Novak Djokovic’s positive Covid tests used in his failed bid to enter Australia as documents show timings of his two Serbian PCR results are ‘out of sync’

Questions have arisen over the validity and timing of the positive Covid test results Novak Djokovic used to try to enter Australia before he was deported from the country, Your Content has learned.

The tennis star submitted evidence of two positive results to Australian court.

- Advertisement -

First test was supposedly taken on December 16 and the second on December 22.

But the serial numbers appear out of sync and suggest a later test result,‘according to BBC News.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]