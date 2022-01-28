Friday, January 28, 2022
Friday, January 28, 2022
More

    Doubts emerge over Novak Djokovic’s positive Covid tests used in his failed bid to enter Australia as documents show timings of his two Serbian PCR results are ‘out of sync’
    D

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Questions have arisen over the validity and timing of the positive Covid test results Novak Djokovic used to try to enter Australia before he was deported from the country, Your Content has learned.

    The tennis star submitted evidence of two positive results to Australian court.

    - Advertisement -

    First test was supposedly taken on December 16 and the second on December 22.

    But the serial numbers appear out of sync and suggest a later test result,‘according to BBC News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.